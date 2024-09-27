Russians conduct assaults near 10 settlements on Pokrovsk front

The Russian forces are trying to conduct assault operations in more than 10 settlements on the Pokrovsk front, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: National Guard spokesperson Colonel Ruslan Muzychuk on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The officer noted that over the day of 26 September, a total of 187 combat engagements took place on the line of contact, which is high combat activity. Over 70 of them took place directly on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Quote: "Pokrovsk remains a difficult front. The enemy is trying to attack Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of more than 10 settlements, and, as our fighters note, the enemy is primarily using infantry groups (small, two to three soldiers each, sometimes five to ten), which are constantly trying to assault areas near settlements and carry out frontal attacks. They occasionally use armoured vehicles, but their main strength... is the use of artillery and aviation... in areas where the enemy concentrates its main efforts during its assaults."

Details: Muzychuk noted that over the past day, the National Guard repelled 25 attempts to assault in the eastern fronts. The Russians also used armoured vehicles, including tanks. In total, 10 tanks and six pieces of other armoured vehicles were destroyed. The positions taken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were secured, the spokesperson added.

