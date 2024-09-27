All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungary to join Friends of Peace platform founded by China and Brazil

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 September 2024, 19:07
Hungary to join Friends of Peace platform founded by China and Brazil
Péter Szijjártó. Photos: Facebook

Hungary will attend the Friends of Peace platform's foundation conference in New York, which is being organised by China and Brazil with the goal of launching negotiations to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: Hungarian news agency MTI, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó

Details: Szijjártó said that the Russian-Ukrainian war was one of the leading topics on the agenda of the UN General Assembly.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The vast majority of countries, including Hungary, favour peace. But very few European countries are part of this group," said Szijjártó, adding that the countries of the Global South "are tired of paying their price for the war thousands of kilometres away," and that Western countries, he argues, simply fuel the war and make decisions that aggravate the situation.

Szijjártó stated that Hungary would join an initiative spearheaded by China and Brazil to support its plan to stop the war in Ukraine, which already had 15 countries involved, including Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Zambia, and Kenya.

"The meeting's organisers chose to invite three European states: the United States, Hungary, France, and Switzerland. The theme of this gathering is that the conclusion of war in Ukraine cannot be accomplished on the battlefield. Negotiations are the only way to end the war in Ukraine, and the sooner they begin, the more lives can be spared and the prospect of escalation and new destruction is reduced," Szijjártó stated.

Advertisement:

He said that Hungary supports the initiative and is eager to participate in its implementation.

China and Brazil jointly released a "six-point consensus" to promote a "political solution to the Ukrainian crisis [war – ed.]". The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that this plan "has received a positive response from more than 110 countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the Sino-Brazilian proposal to end the Russo-Ukrainian war as destructive, as it is a mere political statement that has not been discussed with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryChina
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Hungary
Orbán administration hints that Hungary would not defend itself like Ukraine in case of attack
Hungary announces visit by new Ukrainian foreign minister
Russia says Hungary and Slovakia are only two EU countries that don’t threaten "traditional values"
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: