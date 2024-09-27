Hungary to join Friends of Peace platform founded by China and Brazil

Hungary will attend the Friends of Peace platform's foundation conference in New York, which is being organised by China and Brazil with the goal of launching negotiations to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: Hungarian news agency MTI, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó

Details: Szijjártó said that the Russian-Ukrainian war was one of the leading topics on the agenda of the UN General Assembly.

Quote: "The vast majority of countries, including Hungary, favour peace. But very few European countries are part of this group," said Szijjártó, adding that the countries of the Global South "are tired of paying their price for the war thousands of kilometres away," and that Western countries, he argues, simply fuel the war and make decisions that aggravate the situation.

Szijjártó stated that Hungary would join an initiative spearheaded by China and Brazil to support its plan to stop the war in Ukraine, which already had 15 countries involved, including Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Zambia, and Kenya.

"The meeting's organisers chose to invite three European states: the United States, Hungary, France, and Switzerland. The theme of this gathering is that the conclusion of war in Ukraine cannot be accomplished on the battlefield. Negotiations are the only way to end the war in Ukraine, and the sooner they begin, the more lives can be spared and the prospect of escalation and new destruction is reduced," Szijjártó stated.

He said that Hungary supports the initiative and is eager to participate in its implementation.

China and Brazil jointly released a "six-point consensus" to promote a "political solution to the Ukrainian crisis [war – ed.]". The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that this plan "has received a positive response from more than 110 countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the Sino-Brazilian proposal to end the Russo-Ukrainian war as destructive, as it is a mere political statement that has not been discussed with Ukraine.

