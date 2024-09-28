NATO centre for coordinating assistance and training for Ukraine set to begin operations by year-end

The new NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), the creation of which was agreed upon by the leaders of the Alliance at the summit in Washington, will begin operations at the end of this year.

Source: Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Bauer highlighted that the NSATU aims to support Ukraine in achieving victory in the ongoing full-scale Russian invasion by providing military training and timely military assistance.

Advertisement:

The admiral noted that the process of establishing the NSATU team is currently underway and requires the necessary infrastructure.

"The nations need to send people to this headquarters. And the idea is now that by the end of this year, we will have that command, as they say, initially operational capable. That means it can start its work," Bauer added.

He noted that NSATU is a crucial pillar of the Alliance's support for Ukraine, alongside the newly launched NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC) in Poland and financial assistance.

Advertisement:

Background:

The NATO summit reached an agreement on establishing NSATU, a new framework designed to coordinate all forms of long-term assistance to Ukraine.

The Alliance also plans to strengthen its presence in Ukraine at all levels to prepare the country for future membership.

Support UP or become our patron!