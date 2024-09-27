All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine, he did not refuse

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 September 2024, 20:05
Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine, he did not refuse
Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended an invitation to US presidential candidate Donald Trump to visit Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during his conversation with Donald Trump, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: When Trump mentioned that many people had been killed in Ukraine and that "many beautiful cities" are in ruins, making it incredibly difficult to repair, Zelenskyy responded with a remark: "By the way, you should come and look at our cities."

Advertisement:

Trump responded "I will" with uncertainty, and immediately reiterated his belief that "it’s a beautiful country" and that the war should have never happened.

The Republican presidential candidate was also asked if he expected another meeting with Zelenskyy. He had not ruled it out.

"It's entirely possible, but I think the president said best: this is a war that should never have happened," Trump stated.

Advertisement:

Trump also stated that he supports a "fair" peace for Ukraine, but did not say which solution to end the war between Russia and Ukraine would be regarded as such.

Right before the meeting, Donald Trump praised the way Volodymyr Zelenskyy acted during the attempt to impeach Trump in 2019 and said they had a "great relationship". However, he immediately noted the same about his relationship with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and reiterated his confidence that he could quickly stop the war if elected president.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at Trump Tower in New York follows a day of heightened tensions, during which Trump supporters accused the Ukrainian president of "interfering in the election" by criticising Trump's peace plan to support Biden. Additionally, House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to meet with Zelenskyy. Initially, the meeting was believed to be unlikely to take place, but at the last minute, Trump agreed to it.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpZelenskyyUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Trump
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: US can be the leader of peace talks
Trump says he is for "fair" peace in Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting lasted 1 hour
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: