Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine, he did not refuse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended an invitation to US presidential candidate Donald Trump to visit Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during his conversation with Donald Trump, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When Trump mentioned that many people had been killed in Ukraine and that "many beautiful cities" are in ruins, making it incredibly difficult to repair, Zelenskyy responded with a remark: "By the way, you should come and look at our cities."

Trump responded "I will" with uncertainty, and immediately reiterated his belief that "it’s a beautiful country" and that the war should have never happened.

The Republican presidential candidate was also asked if he expected another meeting with Zelenskyy. He had not ruled it out.

"It's entirely possible, but I think the president said best: this is a war that should never have happened," Trump stated.

Trump also stated that he supports a "fair" peace for Ukraine, but did not say which solution to end the war between Russia and Ukraine would be regarded as such.

Right before the meeting, Donald Trump praised the way Volodymyr Zelenskyy acted during the attempt to impeach Trump in 2019 and said they had a "great relationship". However, he immediately noted the same about his relationship with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and reiterated his confidence that he could quickly stop the war if elected president.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at Trump Tower in New York follows a day of heightened tensions, during which Trump supporters accused the Ukrainian president of "interfering in the election" by criticising Trump's peace plan to support Biden. Additionally, House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to meet with Zelenskyy. Initially, the meeting was believed to be unlikely to take place, but at the last minute, Trump agreed to it.

