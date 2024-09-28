An explosion has occurred on a railway bridge in Samara Oblast, and the movement of freight trains has been suspended.

Source: Medusa with reference to Samara Oblast government and the Baza Telegram channel; RIA Novosti propaganda agency

Details: The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the town of Kinel, about 40 kilometres from Samara.

The oblast government said that "the 112 service dispatcher received a report about a loud explosion".

The Baza Telegram channel, which has sources in Russian law enforcement, reported that the explosion damaged the safety areas and concrete structures of the bridge. The channel's sources claim that a freight train was going across the bridge at the time of the explosion. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

RIA Novosti, citing the Kuibyshev Railway, reported that the movement of freight trains has been temporarily suspended in Samara Oblast due to unauthorised interference with railway transport, while the accident does not affect the movement of passenger trains and electric trains.

