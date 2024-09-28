We received full support for our peace plan – Zelenskyy sums up results of his visit to US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that in the United States, the Ukrainian delegation had implemented many tasks, and the Congress fully supported the Ukrainian strategy of bringing peace.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "We are on our way home from the United States. Many tasks have been accomplished during this visit.

I thank President Biden for the largest support package ever – nearly US$8 billion. It includes weapons for the frontline, and air defence for our cities, and the expansion of the F-16 training mission.

I presented the Victory Plan, and we agreed that we will soon be discussing our next steps with our allies in the Ramstein format in Germany. October is the time for decisions. [...]

I thank the United States Congress for their unwavering bipartisan support and willingness to help us – to help us prevail. Senators, members of the House of Representatives – everyone who sees how much we can do together. We received full support for our strategy of approaching peace – peace through strength."

Details: Zelenskyy said he had met with both US presidential candidates.

At the meeting with Kamala Harris, he said, "all the important accents were voiced". Zelenskyy thanked Donald Trump for his attention to the details of the Victory Plan.

Quote: "I thank everyone who helps to stop Russian terror and who understands that only strength can force Russia to respect the rules and follow the basic documents of the world. Life is based on principles and law when it cannot be destroyed by violence. That is why unity is so necessary. Unity of the allies, unity of the world to stop Russia, this war, and to ensure a real fair peace. The peace that Ukraine wants more than anyone else in the world, and that will definitely come."

