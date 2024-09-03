All Sections
Power outages in 2 Ukrainian oblasts caused by UAV attacks – Ministry of Energy

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 3 September 2024, 12:23
Power outages in 2 Ukrainian oblasts caused by UAV attacks – Ministry of Energy
Stock photo: Getty Images

A fire has broken out at a substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as a result of a UAV attack. 

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: The report says that, as a result, household and industrial consumers lost power. The fire has been extinguished.

Also, as a result of the hostilities, equipment was switched off at several substations in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, cutting off power to household consumers and local industry. The power supply has been restored for all consumers.

Chernihiv Oblast: a UAV attack resulted in power outages at substations, households and local industry. The power supply has been partially restored using a backup system.

Donetsk Oblast: an overhead line was cut as a result of the attack. Consumers did not lose power.

Background: 

  • On 2 September 2024, Russian attacks damaged one of the two external overhead lines through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) receives power from the Ukrainian power system to meet its own needs.
  • Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he was on his way to ZNPP.

