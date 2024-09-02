All Sections
CEO of Ukraine's state grid operator dismissed – Ekonomichna Pravda sources

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 September 2024, 22:47
CEO of Ukraine's state grid operator dismissed – Ekonomichna Pravda sources
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. Photo: Ukrenergo press service

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the CEO of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power supply company, was dismissed from his post on the evening of 2 September.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda sources; a source from Ukrainian online magazine Forbes; Yaroslav Zhelezniak MP

Details: Ekonomichna Pravda’s sources said the decision to dismiss Kudrytskyi was taken at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief held on 30 August to focus on dealing with the aftermath of the latest Russian attack.

Late in the evening on 2 September, the Ukrenergo supervisory board adopted a resolution on Kudrytsky’s dismissal. Four of the board members voted in favour and two against.

Forbes has reported that after Kudrytskyi's dismissal, current board member Oleksii Brekht will act as the head of Ukrenergo.

Background:

  • Representatives of international financial organisations had called for the potential dismissal of Kudrytskyi to be delayed until Ukrenergo’s supervisory board had been formed.
  • Ekonomichna Pravda reported on 30 August that Kudrytskyi might be dismissed in the near future.

