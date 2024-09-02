Moscow oil refinery suspends operation of critical unit after drone attack – Reuters

Smoke rises from a fire at the Moscow oil refinery on 1 September

Gazpromneft's Moscow oil refinery has suspended the operation of a unit that produces about half of its total capacity following a Ukrainian drone attack on the night of 1 September.

Source: Reuters, citing three sources; Latvia-based Russia media outlet Medusa

Details: Sources said the refinery may resume operations after the unit has been repaired, which will take about five to six days.

The Euro+ unit accounts for about 50% of the plant's total prime processing capacity. In 2023, according to Reuters, the refinery processed 11.6 million tonnes of crude oil, which was used to produce petrol, diesel fuel and jet fuel.

Gazpromneft did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Background: On the night of 1 September, a massive drone attack on Russian oblasts targeted two thermal power plants in Moscow and Tver oblasts, as well as the Moscow refinery.



