Russian attack damages one of two overhead power supply lines to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 3 September 2024, 10:36
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 2 September 2024, a Russian attack damaged one of the two external overhead lines through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) receives power from the Ukrainian power grid to meet its needs.

Source: Ukrainian state-owned nuclear company Energoatom

Quote from Energoatom: "In the event of damage to the second line, an emergency will occur due to the loss of external power to the pumps that cool the reactor cores and fuel storage pools of the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Details: Energoatom noted that Ukrainian specialists are not yet able to inspect the site of the damage and start repairing the lines, as there is a real threat of repeat attacks on the site by Russian troops. 

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced that he was on his way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. He posted about this on Twitter (X).

"I am on my way to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia NPP to continue our assistance and help prevent a nuclear accident," he said.

Quote from Energoatom: "The line will be repaired as soon as the specialists are guaranteed safety."

Background: Zaporizhzhia NPP was again on the verge of a blackout at the end of August. A Russian attack damaged an external overhead line that supplied power to the plant from the Ukrainian power grid for its own needs.

