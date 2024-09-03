Romanian Parliament approves transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine – Reuters

On Tuesday 3 September, the Romanian Parliament's lower chamber, the Chamber of Deputies, adopted a measure transferring the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: After being approved by both houses of the Romanian Parliament, the measure transferring the Patriot system to Ukraine must be signed by President Klaus Iohannis before it takes effect.

Romania chose to transfer its Patriot system to Ukraine in June. The Romanian Ministry of Defence submitted a bill to parliament last week, which was approved by the government earlier on Monday.

According to the draft law passed by parliament, the replacement Patriot system from the United States shall not cost more than Romania originally paid per unit, and the costs will be funded by "non-refundable foreign sources".

Kyiv's NATO allies offered seven air defence systems in total, but Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that some of the promised Patriot systems have not been delivered.

