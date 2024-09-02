All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Air Force reveals that Russians mainly targeted Kyiv Oblast in 2 September attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 2 September 2024, 12:41
Ukraine's Air Force reveals that Russians mainly targeted Kyiv Oblast in 2 September attack
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces mainly targeted Kyiv in a combined missile strike on the night of 1-2 September 2024, and almost all Russian targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Air Force in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The enemy directed the main attack on the capital using a variety of missiles, including ballistic (Iskander-M or KN-23) and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Advertisement:

This attack was similar to the one targeting Kyiv on 8 July 2024, when the enemy struck the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. Back then, they used various types of missiles from multiple directions to strike the capital. However, this time, fewer aerial assets were involved, and the air defence system performed well, successfully intercepting nearly all the missiles."

Details: The Air Force stressed that even destroyed missiles can still cause significant damage and endanger human life and health and emphasised that civilians should take cover during air defence operations.

Quote: "Obviously, no air defence system in the world can show a 100% success rate, especially in case of ballistic missile strikes. Unfortunately, last night's missile strikes also impacted Sumy and Kharkiv, which are basically frontline cities. This underscores the need to enhance our air defence capabilities and expand systems capable of intercepting various types of missiles across Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Background

  • On the night of 1-2 September, Russian forces employed 58 aerial assets to attack Ukraine: 35 missiles of various types and 23 Shahed attack UAVs, with Ukrainian air defence units destroying 22 Russian missiles of various types and 20 Shaheds.
  • Ukrainian air defence units conducted combat operations in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
  • The Russian missile strike left 3 people injured and damaged 4 cars, a boiler house, the premises of a business and non-residential buildings in 3 districts of Kyiv on 2 September.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeKyivwarair defence
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
missile strike
Ukraine uses its Palianytsia drone missile against targets in Crimea for first time – media
Foreign Minister Sikorski says that Poland should down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Ukrainian air defence downs 22 Russian missiles and 20 attack drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: