Ukraine's Air Force reveals that Russians mainly targeted Kyiv Oblast in 2 September attack

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces mainly targeted Kyiv in a combined missile strike on the night of 1-2 September 2024, and almost all Russian targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Air Force in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The enemy directed the main attack on the capital using a variety of missiles, including ballistic (Iskander-M or KN-23) and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Advertisement:

This attack was similar to the one targeting Kyiv on 8 July 2024, when the enemy struck the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. Back then, they used various types of missiles from multiple directions to strike the capital. However, this time, fewer aerial assets were involved, and the air defence system performed well, successfully intercepting nearly all the missiles."

Details: The Air Force stressed that even destroyed missiles can still cause significant damage and endanger human life and health and emphasised that civilians should take cover during air defence operations.

Quote: "Obviously, no air defence system in the world can show a 100% success rate, especially in case of ballistic missile strikes. Unfortunately, last night's missile strikes also impacted Sumy and Kharkiv, which are basically frontline cities. This underscores the need to enhance our air defence capabilities and expand systems capable of intercepting various types of missiles across Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Background:

On the night of 1-2 September, Russian forces employed 58 aerial assets to attack Ukraine: 35 missiles of various types and 23 Shahed attack UAVs, with Ukrainian air defence units destroying 22 Russian missiles of various types and 20 Shaheds.

Ukrainian air defence units conducted combat operations in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The Russian missile strike left 3 people injured and damaged 4 cars, a boiler house, the premises of a business and non-residential buildings in 3 districts of Kyiv on 2 September.

Support UP or become our patron!