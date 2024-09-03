All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

"Almost every operating theatre is in use": What is happening to people injured in Russian missile strike on Poltava

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 3 September 2024, 18:38
Almost every operating theatre is in use: What is happening to people injured in Russian missile strike on Poltava
Some of the people injured in the Russian missile strike on Poltava on 3 September are being treated at the Poltava Oblast Hospital. Photo: Poltava Oblast Clinical Hospital named after Mykola Sklifosovskyi on Facebook

People who were injured in the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Poltava in Ukraine are currently being treated in hospitals across the city, including the Poltava Oblast Clinical Hospital named after Mykola Sklifosovskyi. At least 219 people sustained various types of injuries and are receiving medical assistance.

Source: Suspilne Poltava

Details: Valentyn Bilyi, head of the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Poltava Oblast Hospital, said that some of the people injured in the attack who have been hospitalised at the hospital are currently in the ICU in a serious condition.

Advertisement:

All of them were unconscious when they were brought to the hospital. As of 17:00 (Kyiv time) on 3 September, they have not been identified.

"Injured people were brought straight into the [ICU] or directly to the operating theatres, bypassing the reception area. Almost every operating theatre is in use, as well as most [surgical] teams, including anaesthesiologists.

Surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons and traumatologists provided emergency care, treating burns, blast injuries, fractures and shrapnel wounds," Bilyi said.

Advertisement:

Valerii Parkhomenko, Poltava’s Deputy Mayor, said that if people were looking for family members and loved ones who might have been injured in the attack, they should get in touch with the Poltava Health Department, or call local hospitals.

Background:

  • Russia deployed two ballistic missiles to launch an attack on one of the educational institutions in the city of Poltava on 3 September.
  • "The time between the air-raid alarms being issued and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that people were caught on their way to the bomb shelter," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said.
  • As of 18:00 (Kyiv time) on 3 September, the death toll in Poltava stood at 51; 219 civilians were known to have been injured in the attack. 
  • Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava will begin in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.

Support UP or become our patron!

PoltavawarUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Poltava
Death toll rises to 51 following Russian strike on Poltava, 219 civilians injured
15 more people may remain under rubble in Poltava after Russian strike
Three days of mourning announced in Poltava Oblast
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: