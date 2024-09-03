"Almost every operating theatre is in use": What is happening to people injured in Russian missile strike on Poltava

Some of the people injured in the Russian missile strike on Poltava on 3 September are being treated at the Poltava Oblast Hospital. Photo: Poltava Oblast Clinical Hospital named after Mykola Sklifosovskyi on Facebook

People who were injured in the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Poltava in Ukraine are currently being treated in hospitals across the city, including the Poltava Oblast Clinical Hospital named after Mykola Sklifosovskyi. At least 219 people sustained various types of injuries and are receiving medical assistance.

Source: Suspilne Poltava

Details: Valentyn Bilyi, head of the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Poltava Oblast Hospital, said that some of the people injured in the attack who have been hospitalised at the hospital are currently in the ICU in a serious condition.

All of them were unconscious when they were brought to the hospital. As of 17:00 (Kyiv time) on 3 September, they have not been identified.

"Injured people were brought straight into the [ICU] or directly to the operating theatres, bypassing the reception area. Almost every operating theatre is in use, as well as most [surgical] teams, including anaesthesiologists.

Surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons and traumatologists provided emergency care, treating burns, blast injuries, fractures and shrapnel wounds," Bilyi said.

Valerii Parkhomenko, Poltava’s Deputy Mayor, said that if people were looking for family members and loved ones who might have been injured in the attack, they should get in touch with the Poltava Health Department, or call local hospitals.

Background:

Russia deployed two ballistic missiles to launch an attack on one of the educational institutions in the city of Poltava on 3 September.

"The time between the air-raid alarms being issued and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that people were caught on their way to the bomb shelter," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said.

As of 18:00 (Kyiv time) on 3 September, the death toll in Poltava stood at 51; 219 civilians were known to have been injured in the attack.

Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava will begin in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.

