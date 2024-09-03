All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

15 more people may remain under rubble in Poltava after Russian strike

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 September 2024, 19:11
15 more people may remain under rubble in Poltava after Russian strike
Photo from Poltava on 3 September – Suspilne Poltava/Bohdan Kazyrid

About 15 people may remain under the rubble following a Russian attack on the city of Poltava.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on air of the 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Fifteen people may remain under the rubble at the moment. Rescue operation is underway but it was interrupted several times already due to an air raid warning being issued in Poltava Oblast…The elimination of the consequences of enemy attacks is still ongoing, all relevant services are on site."

Advertisement:

Details: Pronin added that as of now, there is information about over 235 people injured. Earlier the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported about 51 people killed.

Background:

  • On 3 September, Russia struck an educational facility in the city of Poltava: early reports say that over 40 people have been killed and almost 200 injured. There are people under the rubble.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reacted to the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Poltava and reported that as of now, 41 civilians are known to have been killed.
  • Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava will begin in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.

Support UP or become our patron!

Poltavamissile strikewar
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Poltava
Death toll following Russian strike on Poltava rises to 49, 219 civilians injured
Three days of mourning announced in Poltava Oblast
Ukraine's Air Force reminds Ukrainians of viciousness of Russian ballistics after missile attack on Poltava
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: