15 more people may remain under rubble in Poltava after Russian strike

About 15 people may remain under the rubble following a Russian attack on the city of Poltava.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on air of the 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Fifteen people may remain under the rubble at the moment. Rescue operation is underway but it was interrupted several times already due to an air raid warning being issued in Poltava Oblast…The elimination of the consequences of enemy attacks is still ongoing, all relevant services are on site."

Details: Pronin added that as of now, there is information about over 235 people injured. Earlier the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported about 51 people killed.

Background:

On 3 September, Russia struck an educational facility in the city of Poltava: early reports say that over 40 people have been killed and almost 200 injured. There are people under the rubble.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reacted to the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Poltava and reported that as of now, 41 civilians are known to have been killed.

Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava will begin in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.

