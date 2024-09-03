All Sections
Three days of mourning announced in Poltava Oblast

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 3 September 2024, 15:42
Three days of mourning announced in Poltava Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava will begin in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "A huge tragedy for Poltava Oblast and the whole country. A malicious enemy strike claimed the lives of 41 people. Over 180 people have been injured. My sincere condolences to their families and friends.

Tomorrow, a three-day mourning period will begin. Loving memory to all the people killed. The enemy must be held accountable for all their crimes against humanity."

Background: 

  • On 3 September Russia struck an educational facility in the city of Poltava: early reports say that over 40 people have been killed and almost 200 injured. There are people under the rubble.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reacted to the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Poltava and reported that as of now 41 civilians are known to have been killed.

