Out of 50 injured, 7 are in serious condition: Lviv hospital reports on missile strike victims

As of 12:00, 50 people injured in the latest Russian missile attack on Lviv, including eight children, have been taken to hospitals managed by the First Medical Association (FMA) of Lviv.

Source: FMA press service

Currently, seven patients are in a critical condition, meaning the condition of four of them has been stabilised.

Quote from Nataliia Matolinets, medical director of FMA of Lviv: "34 patients have been admitted to the inpatient departments of St Panteleimon's Hospital and St Luke's Hospital. Eight other patients with shrapnel wounds are currently in surgery. A 22-year-old woman has a shrapnel wound in her heart which has damaged the pericardium, and she is being prepared for cardiac surgery."

Details: The children's lives are not in danger, none of the young patients are in a serious condition, the hospital added.

The State Emergency Service said 53 people were injured in Lviv, while the city mayor reported that 64 people have sought medical attention at hospitals.

As of 09:30, 45 people who were injured in the Russian missile attack had been taken to hospitals run by the First Medical Association of Lviv.

Matolinets said 11 patients were in a critical condition upon arrival at the hospital. She noted that the injuries sustained were primarily blast shrapnel wounds affecting the torso, chest, limbs, and face. There are also patients with injuries to the internal organs, lungs, and blood vessels.

Background:

The Russian missile attack on Lviv has claimed the lives of seven people, including three children.

Residential buildings and seven architectural monuments, including the 130-year-old Centre for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, have been severely damaged.

