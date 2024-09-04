Russian missile attack on Lviv: 17 people injured, including 5 in critical condition, residential buildings on fire and 2 schools damaged – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack in Lviv. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi

A fire broke out in a residential building near the main railway station in the city of Lviv and 17 people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 3-4 September. Two schools were damaged and many windows were shattered in the central part of the city.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi

Details: Kozytskyi said that all the appropriate services had arrived at the scene.

Advertisement:

Наслідки ракетного удару у Львові. Відео: Говорить великий Львів pic.twitter.com/bc4MCJkUOC — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 4, 2024

Update: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi wrote that residential buildings near the main railway station were on fire.

Advertisement:

Photo: Igor Zinkevuch

Information about casualties is being confirmed.

Aftermath of the Russian attack in Lviv Photo: Andrii Sadovyi

At 06:44, Sadovyi reported that six people had been injured in the attack on Lviv.

Через російський ракетний удар у Львові виникла пожежа pic.twitter.com/xdJ8s3Wp1m — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 4, 2024

A 10-year-old boy is among the injured. Medics are providing the necessary assistance.

Updated: Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported at 07:12 that the number of people injured due to the Russian attack had increased to 17.

"Two children, 10 and 15 years old, and 15 adults have been taken to city hospitals. Five patients are in a critical condition," the mayor wrote.

He also added that authorities were forced to temporarily close several streets in Lviv to traffic. Specifically, traffic will be restricted on the Sknylivskyi Bridge and Konovalets Street.

"Tram No. 2 will run only to the train station. Buses 52, 92, 21 and 84 are operating on modified routes via Zbyralna Street," Sadovyi concluded.

Background:

On the night of 3-4 September, Ukrainian air defence in Lviv Oblast was targeting Russian drones, and explosions were heard in the city.

Two groups of cruise missiles were flying towards Lviv Oblast.

Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles also struck Lviv.

Support UP or become our patron!