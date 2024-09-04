All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missile attack on Lviv: 17 people injured, including 5 in critical condition, residential buildings on fire and 2 schools damaged – photos

Ivashkiv Olena, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 4 September 2024, 07:25
Russian missile attack on Lviv: 17 people injured, including 5 in critical condition, residential buildings on fire and 2 schools damaged – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack in Lviv. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi

A fire broke out in a residential building near the main railway station in the city of Lviv and 17 people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 3-4 September. Two schools were damaged and many windows were shattered in the central part of the city.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi

Details: Kozytskyi said that all the appropriate services had arrived at the scene.

Advertisement:

Update: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi wrote that residential buildings near the main railway station were on fire.

Advertisement:
фото: Ігор Зінкевич
Photo: Igor Zinkevuch

Information about casualties is being confirmed.

Наслідки ракетного удару у Львові, фото: Андрій Садовий
Aftermath of the Russian attack in Lviv
Photo: Andrii Sadovyi

At 06:44, Sadovyi reported that six people had been injured in the attack on Lviv.

A 10-year-old boy is among the injured. Medics are providing the necessary assistance.

Updated: Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported at 07:12 that the number of people injured due to the Russian attack had increased to 17.

"Two children, 10 and 15 years old, and 15 adults have been taken to city hospitals. Five patients are in a critical condition," the mayor wrote.

He also added that authorities were forced to temporarily close several streets in Lviv to traffic. Specifically, traffic will be restricted on the Sknylivskyi Bridge and Konovalets Street. 

"Tram No. 2 will run only to the train station. Buses 52, 92, 21 and 84 are operating on modified routes via Zbyralna Street," Sadovyi concluded.

Background:

  • On the night of 3-4 September, Ukrainian air defence in Lviv Oblast was targeting Russian drones, and explosions were heard in the city.
  • Two groups of cruise missiles were flying towards Lviv Oblast.
  • Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles also struck Lviv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Lvivmissile strike
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Lviv
Russian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 47 injured – photos, video
Russian attack on Lviv: at least 7 architectural monuments damaged – photos
Russian attack leaves 45 people injured in Lviv: hospital reports on their condition
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: