Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured

The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 4 September, hitting a civilian infrastructure facility in the city centre. Five people have been injured.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Vilkul: "A missile hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the city centre. The blast wave damaged over 10 high-rise buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Details: Serhii Lysak added that a hotel had been damaged and windows shattered in several high-rise buildings.

The missile attack resulted in five casualties: three women aged 62, 83 and 84, a 70-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl. The child is in hospital. The others didn’t need hospitalisation.

All emergency, medical and municipal services are working at the scene.

Updated: Lysak later reported that in addition to the high-rise buildings, four educational institutions and as many cars were damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A pharmacy and shops were damaged. The hotel building was destroyed from the ground to the second floors.

