All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 4 September 2024, 08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 4 September, hitting a civilian infrastructure facility in the city centre. Five people have been injured.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Vilkul: "A missile hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the city centre. The blast wave damaged over 10 high-rise buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Advertisement:
 

Details: Serhii Lysak added that a hotel had been damaged and windows shattered in several high-rise buildings.

 

The missile attack resulted in five casualties: three women aged 62, 83 and 84, a 70-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl. The child is in hospital. The others didn’t need hospitalisation.

 

All emergency, medical and municipal services are working at the scene.

Advertisement:
 

Updated: Lysak later reported that in addition to the high-rise buildings, four educational institutions and as many cars were damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A pharmacy and shops were damaged. The hotel building was destroyed from the ground to the second floors.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kryvyi Rihmissile strikewar
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
Sounds of explosion rock Kryvyi Rih
Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: car service centre, vocational training facility and over 230 cars damaged – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:44
Russian PoWs in Ukraine banned from calling home
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: