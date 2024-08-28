All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: car service centre, vocational training facility and over 230 cars damaged – photo

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 28 August 2024, 15:04
Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: car service centre, vocational training facility and over 230 cars damaged – photo
The aftermath of the attack. All photos: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

More than 230 cars have been damaged by blast waves and debris as a result of a morning Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: A car service centre, administrative buildings and a vocational training facility were damaged in addition to the cars.

Advertisement:
 

The number of injured people has risen to nine. A woman, 46, in a moderate condition was provided with medical assistance at the scene.

Background: Russian forces launched yet another ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Wednesday, leaving eight people injured. The city had declared Wednesday a day of mourning following Russia’s attack on a hotel on the night of 26-27 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kryvyi Rihmissile strike
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Russian forces strike Kryvyi Rih with missile, eight civilians injured
Day of mourning declared in Kryvyi Rih after Russian strike on hotel
Body of fourth person found under rubble of Kryvyi Rih hotel after Russian strike
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: