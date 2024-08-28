Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: car service centre, vocational training facility and over 230 cars damaged – photo

The aftermath of the attack. All photos: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

More than 230 cars have been damaged by blast waves and debris as a result of a morning Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: A car service centre, administrative buildings and a vocational training facility were damaged in addition to the cars.

Advertisement:

The number of injured people has risen to nine. A woman, 46, in a moderate condition was provided with medical assistance at the scene.

Background: Russian forces launched yet another ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Wednesday, leaving eight people injured. The city had declared Wednesday a day of mourning following Russia’s attack on a hotel on the night of 26-27 August.

Support UP or become our patron!