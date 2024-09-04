All Sections
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 4 September 2024, 09:27
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted photos showing the aftermath of Russian strikes on the city of Lviv, where, based on the latest reports, four adults and three children have been killed. He reminded Ukraine's partners of the crucial need for air defence systems and urgent provision of long-range weapons, as well as the importance of granting Kyiv authorisation to strike targets deep within Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russian missiles against our cities and people. At the moment, five people, including a 14-year-old girl, are known to have been killed in the strike on Lviv [later reports suggest there have been seven fatalities, including three children – ed.] My condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. Over 30 people have been injured. Residential buildings, schools and medical facilities in the city have been damaged."

The aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv.
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where a Russian attack resulted in five people being injured and caused significant damage to houses and civilian infrastructure.

 
 Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
 
Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

"Every partner [of Ukraine] in the world who helps Ukraine with air defence is a true guardian of life. And everybody who convinces the partners to give Ukraine more long-range capabilities to respond to [Russian] terror fairly is working to prevent exactly such Russian terrorist strikes on Ukrainian cities. Terror must be stopped," Zelenskyy concluded.

 
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv
Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Background:

