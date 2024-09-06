All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 6 September 2024, 11:22
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, will take place on 6 September.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he would attend the meeting, meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, and hold separate talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Ukrainian president noted that he would then attend the Ambrosetti Forum, an annual international economic conference in Italy, and hold talks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We need commitment from our partners and resources to end Russian aerial terror. It is essential that all weapons from the announced support packages reach our combat brigades. Additionally, we need strong, long-term decisions from our partners to advance towards the just peace we seek," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

