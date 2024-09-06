Zelenskyy arrives at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, will take place on 6 September.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he would attend the meeting, meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, and hold separate talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Ukrainian president noted that he would then attend the Ambrosetti Forum, an annual international economic conference in Italy, and hold talks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We need commitment from our partners and resources to end Russian aerial terror. It is essential that all weapons from the announced support packages reach our combat brigades. Additionally, we need strong, long-term decisions from our partners to advance towards the just peace we seek," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

The 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, will take place on 6 September at the US Air Force base of the same name in Germany.

This is the first Ramstein-format meeting since 13 June. The last meeting focused on ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

The German opposition reportedly called on the government to provide more assistance to Ukraine, describing the current stage of the war as decisive.

