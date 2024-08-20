US announces 24th meeting of Ukraine Defence Contact Group

The 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, will take place on 6 September at the US Air Force base of the same name in Germany.

Source: the US Air Force in Europe, as reported by European Pravda, citing Radio Liberty

Details: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will be hosting the meeting.

Advertisement:

This is the first Ramstein-format meeting since 13 June. The last meeting focused on ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group brings together defence ministers and chiefs of defence from more than 50 countries who coordinate steps to provide Ukraine with the assets it needs to defend its sovereign territory.

Support UP or become our patron!