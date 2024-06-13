All Sections
Air defence for Ukraine to be discussed at 23rd Ramstein meeting – Pentagon

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 June 2024, 02:38
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. Photo: US Department of Defense

The question of enhancing Ukraine's air defence with Patriot systems or similar weapons will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format), which will be held in person on 13 June in Brussels.

Source: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing 

Details: A reporter asked Singh when the US expected to deliver the new Patriot system to Ukraine and what impact the Pentagon believed this would have on the war.

Quote: "In terms of your first question on Ukraine and air defences, I've seen some of the reporting out there on the Patriot. I don't have any announcements to make on a Patriot battery today."

"We know air defences are a priority for Ukraine, it's something that they need, whether it be in the Patriot or other forms. And so I'm sure that's going to be a topic of discussion tomorrow at the UDCG [Ukraine Defence Contact Group]."

Details: Singh added that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has set off for Brussels to participate in the 23rd Ramstein format meeting on 13 June and in the NATO defence ministers meeting on 14 June.

Background: On 12 June, The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden had decided to send a second US Patriot air defence system to Ukraine following a series of meetings and debates.

Subjects: USARamsteinair defenceaid for Ukraine
