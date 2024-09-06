All Sections
German opposition says "decisive phase of war" has come and urges government to "get a move on"

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukFriday, 6 September 2024, 10:06
Meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the Ramstein format in 2023. Stock photo: Ukrainian President's Office

A representative of the German opposition has urged the government to increase support for Ukraine ahead of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at the US Air Force base in Ramstein, emphasising that the war is in a decisive phase.

Source: European Pravda, citing German news channel n-tv

Quote from Johann Wadephul, defence spokesperson from the CDU/CSU faction: "We must go to Ramstein with commitments, not with promises of hope."

Details: He urged the federal government to "get a move on" and provide further assistance to Kyiv.

Wadephul noted that "we are in a decisive phase of the war", so Ukraine cannot afford a "lull".

He also stressed that the United States cannot make further commitments because of the election campaign.

"That is why Europe, and therefore Germany, is even more important," the CDU/CSU politician concluded.

Background:

