All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy and Putin must meet to end the war – Orbán

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 6 September 2024, 17:31
Zelenskyy and Putin must meet to end the war – Orbán
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has proposed another "peacemaking" idea: to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin should meet.

Source: Politico, citing Orbán at the economic forum in Cernobbio, Italy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, the Hungarian PM said: "Of course. It’s necessary! ... The first question is communication. If there is no communication, the war is getting worse and worse."

Advertisement:

Orbán said he has "good relations" with the Ukrainian president – even after he travelled to Moscow for negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

Background:

  • In the first weeks of Hungary's presidency of the European Council, Orbán tried to present himself as a "peacemaker", making visits to Ukraine, Russia, and later China.
  • These actions sparked sharp criticism within the EU, where there was a distancing from the Hungarian PM’s diplomatic overtures. Additionally, some member states decided to lower their representation at events during Hungary’s presidency.

Support UP or become our patron!

OrbanwarPutinZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Orban
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
Von der Leyen responds to Orbán's fake "peace initiatives"
Polish Foreign Ministry suggests Hungary leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: