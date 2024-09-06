Zelenskyy and Putin must meet to end the war – Orbán

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has proposed another "peacemaking" idea: to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin should meet.

Source: Politico, citing Orbán at the economic forum in Cernobbio, Italy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, the Hungarian PM said: "Of course. It’s necessary! ... The first question is communication. If there is no communication, the war is getting worse and worse."

Orbán said he has "good relations" with the Ukrainian president – even after he travelled to Moscow for negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

Background:

In the first weeks of Hungary's presidency of the European Council, Orbán tried to present himself as a "peacemaker", making visits to Ukraine, Russia, and later China.

These actions sparked sharp criticism within the EU, where there was a distancing from the Hungarian PM’s diplomatic overtures. Additionally, some member states decided to lower their representation at events during Hungary’s presidency.

