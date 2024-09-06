All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Iran provided Russia with ballistic missiles – WSJ

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 6 September 2024, 21:50
Iran provided Russia with ballistic missiles – WSJ
Photo: Getty Images

Iran has sent its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The publication notes that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles "will give Moscow another potent military tool to use in the war against Ukraine".

Advertisement:

The WSJ did not disclose information on how many and what sorts of missiles Russia acquired.

Reuters, which originally reported on the imminent transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran, speculated that it may be a Fateh-360 system, which fires ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 120 kilometres and a warhead weighing 150 kilogrammes.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The European Union pledged to respond if Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia.
  • Iran and Russia have been aggressively establishing military collaboration since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the same time, Iran denies providing Moscow with military aid.
  • Officially, Tehran confirmed that it provided Russia with a small quantity of kamikaze drones prior to the full-scale invasion. However, according to the media, Russia has been regularly acquiring weapons from Iran.

Support UP or become our patron!

IranweaponsRussiawar
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Iran
European officials believe Iran will provide Russia with ballistic missiles for first time
Russia exports grain from occupied territories of Ukraine to Iran
Pentagon closely monitoring Russia's cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: