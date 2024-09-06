Iran provided Russia with ballistic missiles – WSJ

Iran has sent its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The publication notes that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles "will give Moscow another potent military tool to use in the war against Ukraine".

The WSJ did not disclose information on how many and what sorts of missiles Russia acquired.

Reuters, which originally reported on the imminent transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran, speculated that it may be a Fateh-360 system, which fires ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 120 kilometres and a warhead weighing 150 kilogrammes.

Background:

The European Union pledged to respond if Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia.

Iran and Russia have been aggressively establishing military collaboration since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the same time, Iran denies providing Moscow with military aid.

Officially, Tehran confirmed that it provided Russia with a small quantity of kamikaze drones prior to the full-scale invasion. However, according to the media, Russia has been regularly acquiring weapons from Iran.

