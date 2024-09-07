All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 September 2024, 14:14
Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
An explosion at an ammunition depot. Video screenshot by SSU

An ammunition depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast was attacked by drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources

Details: Sources say the ammunition depot in the village of Soldatskoye was used by the Russians for transporting equipment to Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

As of now, four seats of fire and continuous detonations of ammunition have been recorded and are still ongoing at the site.

Quote: "The SSU continues its systematic efforts to create a demilitarised zone in the oblasts of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine.  

Military airfields, ammunition depots, and infrastructure facilities that support the war in Ukraine are legitimate targets."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiadronesweaponsState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:

UK will allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles

Zelenskyy on Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin: whole world responsible

Memorial service for son of Ukraine's chief rabbi killed in combat to be held in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Russians have committed 137,000 war crimes, and there must be at least that many verdicts

International law requires return of Crimea to Ukraine – President of Türkiye

US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary arrive in Kyiv – video

All News
Russia
Sham elections in occupied Crimea delegitimise Russia's political system – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites
Azerbaijan in talks on supplying Russian gas through Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Two civilians injured in Russian attacks on border areas in Sumy Oblast
22:16
UK will allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
21:54
Two civilians injured due to Russian strike in Kherson
21:44
Russians using soldiers with no combat experience as reinforcements in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast
21:29
US Secretary of State to convey Ukraine's request to launch long-range strikes on Russia to Biden
21:24
Lithuanian Defence Ministry believes NATO must shoot down Russian drones in Baltic region
20:05
Blinken announces over US$700m in humanitarian and energy aid for Ukraine
19:34
Ukraine's Education Ministry to receive US$415m from World Bank
19:34
Top US and UK diplomats reaffirm their full support for Ukraine in war against Russia
19:25
Latvia's new aid package to include armoured vehicles and UAVs
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: