Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

An explosion at an ammunition depot. Video screenshot by SSU

An ammunition depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast was attacked by drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources

Details: Sources say the ammunition depot in the village of Soldatskoye was used by the Russians for transporting equipment to Ukraine.

As of now, four seats of fire and continuous detonations of ammunition have been recorded and are still ongoing at the site.

Quote: "The SSU continues its systematic efforts to create a demilitarised zone in the oblasts of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine.

Military airfields, ammunition depots, and infrastructure facilities that support the war in Ukraine are legitimate targets."

Background:

A drone strike in the Ostrogozhsk district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast caused a fire to break out and explosive devices to detonate.

A state of emergency was later declared there.

