State of emergency declared in part of Russia's Voronezh Oblast due to ammunition detonation – videos

A state of emergency has been declared in the Ostrogozhsk district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, where a fire broke out near facilities at risk for explosions, leading to detonation overnight.

Source: Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh Oblast, on Telegram

Details: The evacuation of residents from one settlement is ongoing.

Temporary accommodation centres have been set up, where dozens of people are already staying.

Russian officials claimed that "no civilians were affected".

Local residents reported that the attack targeted an ammunition depot in the village of Soldatskoye.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that two drones were downed over Belgorod Oblast and two more over Kursk Oblast overnight. The ministry did not comment on the attack in Voronezh Oblast.

Background: A fire and detonation of explosive devices occurred due to a drone strike in the Ostrogozhsk district in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast.

