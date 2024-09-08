All Sections
Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 11:22
Portugal completes delivery of 6 Ka-32 helicopters to Ukraine
A Ka-32 helicopter. Photo: Portugal's Defence Ministry

This week, Portugal delivered the last Ka-32 helicopter of the six it committed to provide to Ukraine in October 2022.

Source: European Pravda; Portuguese newspaper Diário de Notícias

Details: Portugal's Defence Ministry stated that the sixth Ka-32 helicopter left for Ukraine on Friday, 6 September.

Back in October 2022, Helena Carreiras, former Portuguese Defence Minister, announced the transfer of six helicopters to Kyiv. They were purchased by the Portuguese Interior Ministry in 2006.

Carreiras explained that following the introduction of sanctions against Russia, the country could no longer operate Russian-made Ka-32s, and moreover, one of them had broken down in an accident.

However, as of November 2023, the helicopters remained in Portugal. Lisbon stated at the time that they were awaiting "instructions from the Ukrainian side on the next steps to be taken" for the transfer process.

The problematic issues were resolved under the new Portuguese government headed by Luis Montenegro.

Background:

  • Ukraine and Portugal signed a security agreement in May.
  • Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro announced at the NATO summit in Washington in July that Lisbon intends to raise the amount of its military assistance to Ukraine to €220 million this year.

Portugalaid for Ukraine
