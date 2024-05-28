Ukraine signs security agreement with Portugal

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro signed an agreement on regional cooperation between the two countries in Lisbon on 28 May.

Details: The 10-year agreement between Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Portugal was signed at the latter's official residence in Lisbon.

The statement says that Portugal confirms its support for reforms in Ukraine in preparation for its membership to the European Union and NATO, specifically strengthening economic and commercial links, "which lead to a gradual rapprochement of Ukraine with the internal market of the European Union."

Quote: "The future of Ukraine is in NATO. Ukraine has made significant progress on the path of reform and will join NATO in the future, when the allies agree and the conditions are met," the document says.

Portugal also confirmed that it would continue to provide military aid to Ukraine so that it could exercise its legitimate right to self-defence while also protecting and restoring its territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders.

Luís Montenegro said during a news conference that Portugal has provided Ukraine with 1,000 tonnes of military assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion began.

Portugal is the twelfth country with which Ukraine has inked a security cooperation pact intended to provide long-term assistance.

On 27 May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, arrived in Spain on his first official visit, where he and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez signed a security cooperation agreement. The next day, he arrived in Belgium, where he also signed an agreement on cooperation in security.

