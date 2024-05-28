Zelenskyy arrives in Portugal on official visit
Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 18:22
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Portugal on the afternoon of 28 May for meetings with the country’s leaders.
Source: RTP, a Portuguese public broadcasting service, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Zelenskyy’s plane landed at Figo Maduro airbase in Lisbon at around 14:45 local time. Zelenskyy was greeted by Portugal’s top military and political leadership.
Portuguese officials announced yesterday that Zelenskyy will have a working meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and will also meet with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.
RTP reported that Ukraine and Portugal are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement during Zelenskyy’s visit.
Background:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to visit Portugal the week before last, but the visit was postponed because of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.
- On 27 May, Zelenskyy visited Spain, where he and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez signed a bilateral security agreement between their countries.
- Earlier on 28 May, Zelenskyy visited Belgium, where he signed a security cooperation agreement between Belgium and Ukraine.
