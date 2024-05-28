Zelenskyy arrives in Portugal on official visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Portugal on the afternoon of 28 May for meetings with the country’s leaders.

Source: RTP, a Portuguese public broadcasting service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy’s plane landed at Figo Maduro airbase in Lisbon at around 14:45 local time. Zelenskyy was greeted by Portugal’s top military and political leadership.

Portuguese officials announced yesterday that Zelenskyy will have a working meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and will also meet with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

RTP reported that Ukraine and Portugal are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement during Zelenskyy’s visit.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to visit Portugal the week before last, but the visit was postponed because of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.

On 27 May, Zelenskyy visited Spain, where he and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez signed a bilateral security agreement between their countries.

Earlier on 28 May, Zelenskyy visited Belgium, where he signed a security cooperation agreement between Belgium and Ukraine.

