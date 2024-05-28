All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in Portugal on official visit

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 28 May 2024, 18:22
President Zelenskyy arriving in Lisbon. Photo: RTP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Portugal on the afternoon of 28 May for meetings with the country’s leaders.

Source: RTP, a Portuguese public broadcasting service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy’s plane landed at Figo Maduro airbase in Lisbon at around 14:45 local time. Zelenskyy was greeted by Portugal’s top military and political leadership.

Portuguese officials announced yesterday that Zelenskyy will have a working meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and will also meet with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

RTP reported that Ukraine and Portugal are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement during Zelenskyy’s visit.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to visit Portugal the week before last, but the visit was postponed because of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.
  • On 27 May, Zelenskyy visited Spain, where he and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez signed a bilateral security agreement between their countries.
  • Earlier on 28 May, Zelenskyy visited Belgium, where he signed a security cooperation agreement between Belgium and Ukraine.

Subjects: ZelenskyyPortugal
