Portugal urges EU to start preparing for Ukraine's accession – Bloomberg

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 02:16
Portugal urges EU to start preparing for Ukraine's accession – Bloomberg
The flag of Portugal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Portugal is actively lobbying for Ukraine's membership of the European Union and is urging the bloc to begin preparations for the country’s potential accession, according to a Bloomberg report.

Source: Bloomberg, citing Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum conference in Italy

Quote: "We are very engaged in the enlargement process.

We need to prepare to receive Ukraine in the EU when that’s possible."

Details: Rangel noted that this process "will require a financial and institutional reform that we [the EU] should take care of immediately".

As for the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the Portuguese foreign minister stated that it "clearly changed the perception of the balance of the war" and called for negotiations on the peace process. He believes the Ukrainian authorities should lead these talks.

Background: During his visit to Italy, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Portugal
Ukraine signs security agreement with Portugal
Zelenskyy arrives in Portugal on official visit
Zelenskyy to visit Portugal on 28 May
