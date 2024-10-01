All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

New NATO Secretary General responds to whether impact of US election on Ukraine concerns him

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 11:30
New NATO Secretary General responds to whether impact of US election on Ukraine concerns him
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that he is not concerned about the possible impact of the US presidential election results on the Alliance's unity and, in particular, on its ability to support Ukraine. 

Source: Mark Rutte before his inauguration ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mark Rutte, who will officially become the new NATO Secretary General on Tuesday, said he is "not worried" about the results of the November elections in the United States.

Advertisement:

Quote from Mark Rutte: "I know both candidates very well. I worked for four years with Donald Trump. He was the one pushing us to spend more (on defence), and he achieved (this). Because indeed, at the moment, we are now at a much higher level of spending than when he took office in early 2017."

He added that Trump pushed the Alliance on China, and Rutte believes he was right. 

Quote from Mark Rutte: "Of course, Kamala Harris has a fantastic track record as Vice President. She is a highly respected leader. So I will be able to work with both [of them]."

Advertisement:

He also noted, in the context of the next leader of the United States, that we should now wait for the election results.

Rutte also said that Ukraine would be at the top of his list of priorities as the new head of the Alliance. 

As for Stoltenberg, he said NATO is in good hands with Mark Rutte at the helm.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOUkraineUSAELECTIONS
Advertisement:

updatedNumber injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to five, two people killed – photos

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ukraine's services detains ideologist of Russia's war against Ukraine

72nd Brigade Commander comments withdrawal from Vuhledar and difficulties of evacuating wounded

Russians steal 180,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain through Mariupol port

Polish farmers again prepare to block traffic on border with Ukraine

All News
NATO
New NATO secretary general vows to bring Ukraine's accession to Alliance closer
NATO is in safe hands with new Secretary General Rutte – Stoltenberg
New NATO Secretary General declares Ukraine priority as Alliance leader
RECENT NEWS
21:39
Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions
21:14
Russia blocks Discord messenger
21:10
Russians hit civilian car with FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man, 71, killed
20:58
Zelenskyy: Ukraine maintains necessary pressure on Russia on Kursk front
20:26
Seven more Ukrainian children brought back to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territories – photos
19:50
Russians deliver airstrike on Kostiantynivka: one person killed, six injured – photo
19:18
updatedNumber injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to five, two people killed – photos
18:19
Fortification contractor working in Donetsk Oblast says it stopped work due to police actions
18:06
UK sanctions Russia for use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
18:02
EXPLAINERHow 'Putin's friends' are coming to power in Eastern Germany
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: