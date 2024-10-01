New NATO Secretary General responds to whether impact of US election on Ukraine concerns him

New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that he is not concerned about the possible impact of the US presidential election results on the Alliance's unity and, in particular, on its ability to support Ukraine.

Source: Mark Rutte before his inauguration ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mark Rutte, who will officially become the new NATO Secretary General on Tuesday, said he is "not worried" about the results of the November elections in the United States.

Advertisement:

Quote from Mark Rutte: "I know both candidates very well. I worked for four years with Donald Trump. He was the one pushing us to spend more (on defence), and he achieved (this). Because indeed, at the moment, we are now at a much higher level of spending than when he took office in early 2017."

He added that Trump pushed the Alliance on China, and Rutte believes he was right.

Quote from Mark Rutte: "Of course, Kamala Harris has a fantastic track record as Vice President. She is a highly respected leader. So I will be able to work with both [of them]."

Advertisement:

He also noted, in the context of the next leader of the United States, that we should now wait for the election results.

Rutte also said that Ukraine would be at the top of his list of priorities as the new head of the Alliance.

As for Stoltenberg, he said NATO is in good hands with Mark Rutte at the helm.

Support UP or become our patron!