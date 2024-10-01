All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO is in safe hands with new Secretary General Rutte – Stoltenberg

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 11:54
NATO is in safe hands with new Secretary General Rutte – Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is stepping down on Tuesday and handing over to Mark Rutte, said that NATO will be in good hands with the Dutchman at the helm.

Source: Stoltenberg before the handover ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg introduced Rutte as a friend and good colleague with whom they have worked together for many years. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "He [Rutte] knows NATO well and he is well-known across the Alliance. And Mark has the perfect background to become a great Secretary General. He has served as Prime Minister [of the Netherlands] for 14 years and led the four different coalition governments. So, therefore, he knows how to make compromises and create consensus. These are skills that are very much valued here, at NATO. So, Mark, therefore, NATO will be in safe hands with you at the helm."

More details: Stoltenberg noted that he is now relieved to be leaving the Alliance, knowing that Rutte will take over the leadership. He added that he was leaving the Alliance with mixed feelings. 

Quote: "It’s time to leave. There is a great successor coming in. But it’s difficult to leave the Alliance and the organisation that I have served for 10 years. All the people, all the nations I have worked with – of course, I will miss that."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOUkraine
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
NATO
New NATO Secretary General responds to whether impact of US election on Ukraine concerns him
New NATO Secretary General declares Ukraine priority as Alliance leader
Stoltenberg reveals whether NATO can accept Ukraine while its territories are occupied
RECENT NEWS
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: