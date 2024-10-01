NATO is in safe hands with new Secretary General Rutte – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is stepping down on Tuesday and handing over to Mark Rutte, said that NATO will be in good hands with the Dutchman at the helm.

Source: Stoltenberg before the handover ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg introduced Rutte as a friend and good colleague with whom they have worked together for many years.

Quote: "He [Rutte] knows NATO well and he is well-known across the Alliance. And Mark has the perfect background to become a great Secretary General. He has served as Prime Minister [of the Netherlands] for 14 years and led the four different coalition governments. So, therefore, he knows how to make compromises and create consensus. These are skills that are very much valued here, at NATO. So, Mark, therefore, NATO will be in safe hands with you at the helm."

More details: Stoltenberg noted that he is now relieved to be leaving the Alliance, knowing that Rutte will take over the leadership. He added that he was leaving the Alliance with mixed feelings.

Quote: "It’s time to leave. There is a great successor coming in. But it’s difficult to leave the Alliance and the organisation that I have served for 10 years. All the people, all the nations I have worked with – of course, I will miss that."

Background:

Rutte was officially confirmed as NATO Secretary General in June 2024.

Media earlier reported that Stoltenberg would become the chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

