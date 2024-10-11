All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia redeploys about 50,000 troops to its Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 11 October 2024, 06:44
Russia redeploys about 50,000 troops to its Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has redeployed about 50,000 troops to its Kursk Oblast, weakening its position on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a documentary film broadcast during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 10 October

Details: Syrskyi noted that the Russians had transferred these forces from other fronts where they had been conducting offensive operations.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We know that about 50,000 troops from other areas have been redeployed to the Kursk front."

Details: The commander-in-chief emphasised that these actions by the Russian Federation have led to the weakening of Russian forces in other areas, particularly on the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kramatorsk fronts.

Quote: "This, of course, made it easier for us to conduct defensive operations."

Advertisement:

Read also: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Support UP or become our patron!

Oleksandr SyrskyiKursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Zelenskyy tells Trump that Ukraine will have either nuclear weapons or NATO membership

Russia wants to attract 10,000 North Korean soldiers for war against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks to US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman about Ramstein meeting and implementation of Ukraine's Victory Plan
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief visits one of hottest spots on battlefield – photos
Ukrainian forces will extend duration of basic military training
RECENT NEWS
17:24
Norway announces over US$270 million aid for Ukrainian energy system
16:27
Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels
15:21
Zelenskyy seeks to convince Scholz of need to provide Taurus missiles and NATO invitation to Ukraine
15:01
Zelenskyy's Victory Plan has many good ideas – Danish PM
14:49
Zelenskyy tells Trump that Ukraine will have either nuclear weapons or NATO membership
14:47
Russian FPV drone explodes near car of Chasiv Yar mayor during evacuation – video
14:43
Russia wants to attract 10,000 North Korean soldiers for war against Ukraine – Zelenskyy
14:42
Switzerland to supply Ukraine with three demining vehicles
14:37
Zelenskyy says if partners don't support Ukraine's Victory Plan, it would benefit Russia and constitute enormous mistake
14:05
UK reveals its largest sanctions package yet against Russia's shadow fleet
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: