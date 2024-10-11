Russia redeploys about 50,000 troops to its Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Russia has redeployed about 50,000 troops to its Kursk Oblast, weakening its position on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a documentary film broadcast during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 10 October

Details: Syrskyi noted that the Russians had transferred these forces from other fronts where they had been conducting offensive operations.

Quote: "We know that about 50,000 troops from other areas have been redeployed to the Kursk front."

Details: The commander-in-chief emphasised that these actions by the Russian Federation have led to the weakening of Russian forces in other areas, particularly on the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kramatorsk fronts.

Quote: "This, of course, made it easier for us to conduct defensive operations."

