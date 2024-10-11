Russia desperately trying to derail Moldova from path to EU – Romania's PM

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has said that Russia is "desperately" trying to disrupt Moldova's path to the EU.

Source: European Pravda, citing Euractiv, an EU-focused news and analysis website

Details: Ciolacu's statement comes in response to a remark by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who has accused Romania of attempting to "annex" Moldova.

In response, the Romanian government issued a statement emphasising that Russia's "aggressive" propaganda is distorting historical facts, ignoring current realities and must be countered by all available means to ensure Moldova's integration into the EU.

"Russian authorities are desperately trying to divert Moldova from its European path through disinformation," Ciolacu said.

He also urged Moldovan leaders to stand firm and not to be "intimidated" by such tactics.

"Romania stands shoulder to shoulder with Moldova in pursuing the European dream," the Romanian prime minister added.

Background:

On 20 October, Moldova will hold a referendum on accession to the European Union. It will be held alongside the presidential election, in which incumbent President Maia Sandu is seeking re-election.

The current government has combined the presidential vote with the referendum to mobilise pro-European voters who will have the opportunity to vote for Sandu's re-election.

