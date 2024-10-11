All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia desperately trying to derail Moldova from path to EU – Romania's PM

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 11 October 2024, 09:11
Russia desperately trying to derail Moldova from path to EU – Romania's PM
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. Stock photo: Getty Images

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has said that Russia is "desperately" trying to disrupt Moldova's path to the EU.

Source: European Pravda, citing Euractiv, an EU-focused news and analysis website

Details: Ciolacu's statement comes in response to a remark by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who has accused Romania of attempting to "annex" Moldova.

Advertisement:

In response, the Romanian government issued a statement emphasising that Russia's "aggressive" propaganda is distorting historical facts, ignoring current realities and must be countered by all available means to ensure Moldova's integration into the EU.

"Russian authorities are desperately trying to divert Moldova from its European path through disinformation," Ciolacu said.

He also urged Moldovan leaders to stand firm and not to be "intimidated" by such tactics.

Advertisement:

"Romania stands shoulder to shoulder with Moldova in pursuing the European dream," the Romanian prime minister added.

Background:

  • On 20 October, Moldova will hold a referendum on accession to the European Union. It will be held alongside the presidential election, in which incumbent President Maia Sandu is seeking re-election.
  • The current government has combined the presidential vote with the referendum to mobilise pro-European voters who will have the opportunity to vote for Sandu's re-election.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaMoldovaEU
Advertisement:

Canada announces aid package of approximately US$47 million for Ukraine

Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

All News
Russia
Russians lose 1,140 soldiers and helicopter over past 24 hours
Russians occupy 3 settlements near Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russians confirm death of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in captivity
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Russians killed and injured at least 1,400 civilians in September – UN
12:54
Zelenskyy's Victory Plan to be reassessed after US elections – Polish PM
12:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister responds to rumours of proposals to exchange Ukraine's occupied territories for NATO membership
12:23
Canada announces aid package of approximately US$47 million for Ukraine
12:10
Xi Jinping to visit Russia and participate in BRICS summit
12:01
Senior US official on Ukraine's accession to NATO: There is work to do to get from here to there
11:54
Ukraine's Defence Minister: No NATO allies opposed Kyiv's invitation to join
11:50
Lowering conscription age in Ukraine: defence minister comments on rumours about US pressure
11:47
Zelenskyy uncertain about US support for Ukraine after elections
11:28
Western officials afraid to talk openly about exchanging territories for NATO membership – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: