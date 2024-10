Ukrainian units wipe out Russian communications equipment and personnel in Tyotkino, Russia – video

Ukrainian forces have used FPV drones to destroy Russian communications equipment, a combat vehicle, and a building containing Russian army personnel in Tyotkino, Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Facebook

Quote: "FPV drone attacks in Tyotkino have set fire to communications equipment and destroyed an enemy vehicle discovered by Ukrainian intelligence officers and a building containing army soldiers of the aggressor state of Russia."

Details: The successful attack on the Kursk front was carried out by the Vidmak (Witcher) attack and reconnaissance group of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in collaboration with soldiers from Ukraine’s State Border Service and Territorial Defence.

