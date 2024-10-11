Russian forces launch massive air strike on Kupiansk, killing a civilian and injuring others – photos

Consequences of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian troops conducted an airstrike on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on the afternoon of 11 October. One person was killed and five were injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on a residential area of Kupiansk in the afternoon of 11 October. The attack resulted in two houses and two outbuildings on fire."

The Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that one person was killed and five were injured.

