Russian forces launch massive air strike on Kupiansk, killing a civilian and injuring others – photos
Friday, 11 October 2024, 19:28
The Russian troops conducted an airstrike on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on the afternoon of 11 October. One person was killed and five were injured.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on a residential area of Kupiansk in the afternoon of 11 October. The attack resulted in two houses and two outbuildings on fire."
Advertisement:
Details: The State Emergency Service reported that one person was killed and five were injured.
Support UP or become our patron!