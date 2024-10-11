All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

One person injured in Sumy Oblast due to Russian shelling of border area

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 11 October 2024, 22:17
One person injured in Sumy Oblast due to Russian shelling of border area
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian military attacked the border areas of Sumy Oblast 98 times.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During the day, the Russians attacked the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast 98 times. 216 explosions were recorded. The Sumy, Khotin, Miropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novgorod hromadas came under fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians shelled Esman hromada with tube artillery (29 explosions). One civilian was injured as a result of the shelling.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastwarattack
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Sumy Oblast
Mandatory evacuation of 500 children and their families announced for Ukraine's Sumy Oblast
Russians hit Sumy Oblast with aerial bombs, killing couple
Russian drone attacks civilian bus in Sumy Oblast, injuring passengers – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: