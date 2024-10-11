One person injured in Sumy Oblast due to Russian shelling of border area

The Russian military attacked the border areas of Sumy Oblast 98 times.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During the day, the Russians attacked the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast 98 times. 216 explosions were recorded. The Sumy, Khotin, Miropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novgorod hromadas came under fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians shelled Esman hromada with tube artillery (29 explosions). One civilian was injured as a result of the shelling.

