Georgian court fines opposition TV channels for refusing to air ruling party's controversial campaign ad

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 12 October 2024, 12:06
Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream used images of the destruction caused by Russia in Ukraine as part of their election campaign. Photo: SOVA

Tbilisi City Court ruled on 11 October to fine Georgian TV channels Formula, Mtavari and TV Pirveli for refusing to air the Georgian Dream ruling party’s controversial campaign ad, showing footage of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Formula TV channel

Details: The Tbilisi court imposed fines ranging from 5,000 to 5,500 lari (about US$1,800 to US$2,000) based on an administrative offence protocol issued by Georgia's National Communications Commission, following a complaint by the Georgian Dream party.

Advertisement:

The protocol referred to the requirement for channels to allocate free airtime to all parliamentary parties during the final month before elections.

Additionally, the court’s ruling obliges Formula, Mtavari, and TV Pirveli to broadcast the campaign ad, regardless of any potential appeal.

Background:

Advertisement:

Georgia
Speaker of Georgian parliament reacts to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's call not to exploit topic of war in election campaign
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Georgian authorities not to exploit topic of war in election campaign
Georgia's PM says his party's scandalous campaigning "exposes truth" about Ukraine
