West concerned over India's role in supplying sanctioned goods to Russia – Bloomberg

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 12 October 2024, 13:20
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

India has emerged as the second-largest supplier of critical technologies to Russia, after China, despite the sanctions imposed on Moscow, according to European and American officials.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Bloomberg sources estimate that India’s export of sanctioned goods – such as microchips and machinery – to Russia surpassed US$60 million in April-May 2024, nearly doubling from the earlier months of the year.

By July, exports skyrocketed to US$95 million, second only to China in volume, journalists say. India is now responsible for funnelling about one-fifth of Russia’s critical technologies for its defence industry.

The sources also point out that Indian officials have been largely unresponsive to inquiries from Western diplomats regarding their assistance to Russia.

Given India’s role as a transit hub for sanctioned goods bound for Russia, EU and US officials have made multiple visits to India in recent months.

Background: Earlier this year, the US State Department expressed concerns about India's cooperation with Russia in the military and technology sectors, as well as the overall strengthening of their bilateral relations.

