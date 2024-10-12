All Sections
Third of all Russian attacks over past 24 hours occur on Kurakhove front, Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 12 October 2024, 18:03
Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

About a third of all Russian attacks over the past 24 hours have been recorded on the Kurakhove front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 12 October

Details: Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 94 times since the beginning of the day.

The Kurakhove front has seen the most fighting since the beginning of the day. Russian forces mounted 32 attacks near the settlements of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Tsukuryne, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Antonivka. Half of the Russian attempts to advance have been repelled. Fighting continues, with the hottest spot being near the settlement of Katerynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians carried out 14 assaults near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defence forces are holding back the Russian offensive and repelled 13 attacks, with one more combat engagement still ongoing near Selydove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian forces.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian soldiers have conducted ten attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Miasozharivka since the beginning of the day. Seven combat engagements are still in progress.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by bomber aircraft, mounted nine attempts to force Ukrainian units out of their positions near the settlements of Toretsk and Petrivka. Russian troops have been fiercely rebuffed.

On the Kramatorsk front, eight combat engagements took place near the settlements of Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

The Russians launched three attacks on the Siversk front and one on each of the Vremivka and Orikhove fronts.

