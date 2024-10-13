Russians lose 1,300 troops over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 9 tanks and 29 artillery systems in the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 668,930 (+1,300) military personnel;

8,971 (+9) tanks;

17,876 (+49) armoured combat vehicles;

19,410 (+29) artillery systems;

1,231 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

978 (+2) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

16,992 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,619 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

26,584 (+71) vehicles and tankers;

3,435 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

