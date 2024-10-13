Russians lose 1,300 troops over past 24 hours
Sunday, 13 October 2024, 07:40
Russian forces have lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 9 tanks and 29 artillery systems in the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 668,930 (+1,300) military personnel;
- 8,971 (+9) tanks;
- 17,876 (+49) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,410 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,231 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 978 (+2) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,992 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,619 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,584 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,435 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
