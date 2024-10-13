All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians lose 1,300 troops over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 13 October 2024, 07:40
Russians lose 1,300 troops over past 24 hours
Artillery in action. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 9 tanks and 29 artillery systems in the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 668,930 (+1,300) military personnel;
  • 8,971 (+9) tanks;
  • 17,876 (+49) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,410 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,231 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 978 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 16,992 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,619 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 26,584 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,435 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

 Support UP or become our patron!

CasualtiesRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Casualties
Russia loses 1,290 soldiers and 59 artillery systems over past day
Russia faces "bloodiest month" of war in recent weeks, US claims
Russia loses 1,080 Russian soldiers and 41 artillery systems in one day
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: