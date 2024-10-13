All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 13 October 2024, 20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with the military. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that North Korea is supplying not only weapons to Russia but also personnel to its military forces. He urged Ukraine's partners to increase their support.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupying military forces.

Advertisement:

Obviously, in such circumstances, our relations with partners need to develop further. The frontline needs more support.

When we talk about giving Ukraine greater long-range capabilities and more decisive supplies for our forces, it’s not just a list of military equipment. It’s about increasing the pressure on the aggressor – pressure that will be stronger than what Russia can handle. And it’s about preventing an even larger war."

Background: Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, citing The Washington Post, reported that North Korean soldiers are already fighting in Ukraine. Additionally, several thousand North Korean troops are undergoing training in Russia and may be deployed to the frontlines in the future.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyNorth KoreaRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

Russian shadow fleet leaves oil spills all over world – Politico

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
Zelenskyy: Russia dropped 900 guided bombs on Ukraine this week – video
Zelenskyy to present Victory Plan in coming days – president's adviser
RECENT NEWS
22:52
Russian forces strike Sumy Oblast 81 times, injuring a local resident
22:00
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies alleged plans to develop nuclear weapons
21:18
EXPLAINERWhat is behind Fico's anti-Ukrainian statements about imminent peace with Russia
21:07
Leopards, Marders, shells and drones: Germany updates aid package to Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy confirms his first conversation with Fico in Brussels and comments on his statements
20:24
Russians strike Nikopol district over 30 times on 16 October, injuring people – photo
20:04
Zelenskyy denies plans to restore nuclear weapons in Ukraine
20:01
Orbán's Eurogroup leader shows handshake with Zelenskyy
19:15
Ukraine increases drone production tenfold
18:43
US sanctions Chinese companies producing weapons for Russia for first time
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: