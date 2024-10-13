Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that North Korea is supplying not only weapons to Russia but also personnel to its military forces. He urged Ukraine's partners to increase their support.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupying military forces.

Advertisement:

Obviously, in such circumstances, our relations with partners need to develop further. The frontline needs more support.

When we talk about giving Ukraine greater long-range capabilities and more decisive supplies for our forces, it’s not just a list of military equipment. It’s about increasing the pressure on the aggressor – pressure that will be stronger than what Russia can handle. And it’s about preventing an even larger war."

Background: Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, citing The Washington Post, reported that North Korean soldiers are already fighting in Ukraine. Additionally, several thousand North Korean troops are undergoing training in Russia and may be deployed to the frontlines in the future.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!