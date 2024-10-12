All Sections
Several thousand North Korean soldiers training in Russia, potential deployment to Ukraine possible – ISW

Iryna BalachukSaturday, 12 October 2024, 06:05
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with the military. Stock photo: KCNA.KP

The Institute for the Study of War has reported that North Korean soldiers are already fighting in Ukraine and several thousand North Korean military personnel are undergoing training in Russia, with the possibility that they may be deployed to the line of contact in the future.

Source: ISW

Details: According to a report by The Washington Post, South Korean and Ukrainian officials have stated that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian military intelligence official noted that some North Korean officers are present, observing Russian forces and analysing the battlefield in areas occupied by Russia. However, Ukraine has not yet detected any North Korean military units actively operating within the country.

"The Ukrainian official reportedly added that 'several thousand' North Korean infantry personnel are training within Russia and that the Russian military command could deploy them to the frontline in Ukraine by the end of 2024 or to Russian border areas to free up Russian 'reserves' to fight within Ukraine," ISW wrote.

South Korean and Ukrainian officials have recently indicated that North Korean military personnel are likely operating in the occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast. A Ukrainian missile strike near the city of Donetsk is also reported to have killed several North Korean military officials.

"The extent of the North Korean force grouping that Russia could deploy to the frontline or that could free up Russian forces along the border is unclear, but these scenarios may also aid Russian efforts to commit additional manpower to priority offensive operations in Ukraine and prolong the culmination of the Russian Summer 2024 offensive operation," ISW pointed out.

The deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine could present opportunities for Russia to exploit, depending on factors such as the quality, organisation, positioning and ability of North Korean forces to work effectively with Russian troops.

Background: 

RussiaNorth Koreawar
