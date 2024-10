Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their map on the night of 15 October, indicating Russian advances in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, specifically in the city of Toretsk.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy advanced near Nevske, Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, Pryiutne and in Toretsk."

