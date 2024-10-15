All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

EU ministers to discuss gas supplies as Ukraine transit contract expires

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 12:37
EU ministers to discuss gas supplies as Ukraine transit contract expires
Stock photo: Getty Images

EU energy ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss imports of Russian natural gas, as the key gas transit agreement between Moscow and Kyiv expires on 31 December.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ministers from 27 countries will meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, 15 October to discuss how the region is prepared for winter. The need to maintain energy security has already forced the EU to look for new sources of gas supplies, pushed up energy prices, and put pressure on the region's energy system.

Advertisement:

Negotiations on replacing transit flows are ongoing, but an agreement does not appear to be close. Sources familiar with the matter report that the final decision is likely to be made at the last minute or even early next year.

One of the options being discussed is replacing Russia with Azerbaijan as a supplier. However, the details of how this would work remain unclear. Given limited reserves, exports from Azerbaijan to Europe would require an exchange with Russia, making such an agreement politically controversial.

Another option is for Azerbaijan's state energy firm SOCAR to take on the role of Gazprom PJSC and sell gas to Europe, or the company could facilitate transit through Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The sources report that the volume should be around 10 to 11 billion cubic metres to reach the level required for unimpeded transport through Ukraine's vast pipeline system. Lower volumes would mean additional gas would have to be injected, making the operation unprofitable.

EU gas storage facilities are full and flow via the Ukrainian route, which currently accounts for less than 5% of total supplies to the continent. 

However, for countries such as Slovakia and Austria, finding new sources of imports could mean higher prices, which is not appealing to politicians.

Background: Hungary and Russian energy giant Gazprom are discussing a 2025 agreement on additional gas purchases by Budapest, with plans to use the full potential of the TurkStream to increase fuel volumes.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUgas
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
EU
​​Europe gives Ukraine until 9 December to resolve Ukrenergo problems or face consequences
​​Ukraine may be left without electricity imports from EU due to violations
Stoltenberg: It's only up to Ukraine to decide when it's time for talks with Russia
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: