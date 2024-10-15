All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungary wants to increase gas supplies from Russian energy giant Gazprom in 2025

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 October 2024, 09:58
Hungary wants to increase gas supplies from Russian energy giant Gazprom in 2025
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Facebook

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said that Hungary and Russian energy giant Gazprom are negotiating additional gas purchases by Budapest for 2025.

Source: Szijjártó in an interview with RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Russian news outlet reiterated that Gazprom and the Hungarian energy company MVM signed a memorandum of understanding on 10 October on the possibility of increasing Russian gas supplies to Hungary. 

Advertisement:

Quote from Szijjártó: "In fact, we are increasing the volume. We have already signed one [additional agreement – ed.] for the last quarter of this year, which covers additional volumes at a price that guarantees competitive pricing. We are now negotiating an agreement for next year."

Details: He added that this is about increasing the volume of gas purchased. To do so, they plan to use the full potential of the TurkStream.

For reference: TurkStream, built just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, delivers Russian gas under the Black Sea to the European territory of Türkiye and then to Bulgaria, where it is called the Balkan Stream. Bulgaria does not import gas from this pipeline but provides transit to Serbia and then to Hungary.

Advertisement:

Szijjártó stated that the memorandum of understanding signed in St Petersburg with Gazprom establishes for future years the practice of additional agreements to long-term contracts that guarantee price competitiveness. 

Background

  • In August, Szijjártó stated that "Hungary's energy security cannot be guaranteed without Russian gas".

Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryRussiagas
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Hungary
Hungary and Russian energy giant Gazprom agree to increase gas supplies
Hungary won't unblock safeguards for G7 loan to Ukraine linked to proceeds from frozen Russian assets, vital for US
EU is looking for ways to circumvent Hungary's veto on €6 billion for Ukraine's defence
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: