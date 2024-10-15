Media reports reveal details of new EU migration plan: changes will impact Ukrainians

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled a new ten-point EU plan to tackle illegal migration. The plan includes proposed changes that will also have an impact on Ukrainians.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polish radio station RMF FM

Details: Von der Leyen announced "innovative ways to combat illegal migration" in a letter to EU heads of state and government two days ahead of the upcoming EU summit.

In particular, the European Commission president proposed exploring the idea of creating centres for migrants outside the EU for those who are not eligible for asylum.

This is the first time that the European Commission has welcomed a proposal supported, in particular, by Poland. Italy already runs such centres in Albania.

Ursula von der Leyen also introduced new regulations aimed at streamlining the process of sending back migrants who do not qualify for asylum to their home countries and making it more efficient.

She also highlighted that a key responsibility of the commissioner for home affairs and migration is to tackle hybrid attacks from Russia and Belarus. This effort involves, among other measures, negotiating agreements with airlines flying to Minsk and implementing a stricter visa policy.

There will also be new rules governing the long-term stay of refugees from Ukraine, though the exact details have yet to be announced.

Migration will be one of the main topics of the two-day summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels, which begins on Thursday.

Background:

On 12 October, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed that his government's strategy to combat illegal migration provided for a temporary territorial suspension of the right to asylum.

It is unclear which parts of the Polish border this measure will be applied to and how it will comply with international humanitarian law.

The European Commission has stated that Poland's intention to unilaterally deny asylum to migrants threatens to violate the country's human rights obligations.

