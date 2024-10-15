Russians drop explosives on Kherson's outskirts, injuring civilian, 18
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 14:14
On 15 October, Russian UAVs dropped explosives on the outskirts of Kherson, injuring a man aged 18.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: According to the officials, the teenager suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound in his leg as a result of the Russian strike on Antonivka.
Earlier, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported a Russian UAV attack on a civilian car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A woman, 76, who was inside the vehicle, sustained a concussion, a blast injury, and closed craniocerebral injury as a result of the explosives' discharge.
Background:
- On 14 October, the Russians hit a car from a drone in the village of Havrylivka in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s south, killing two persons and injuring another.
- Russian forces bombarded the city of Kherson with artillery, leaving two elderly women dead. Another woman aged 42 was diagnosed with blast injuries, contusion and bruised chest.
- On 13 October, Russian forces killed a man in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives from a drone as he was riding a moped.
