Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 15 October 2024, 14:14
Russians drop explosives on Kherson's outskirts, injuring civilian, 18
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 15 October, Russian UAVs dropped explosives on the outskirts of Kherson, injuring a man aged 18.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: According to the officials, the teenager suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound in his leg as a result of the Russian strike on Antonivka.

Earlier, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported a Russian UAV attack on a civilian car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A woman, 76, who was inside the vehicle, sustained a concussion, a blast injury, and closed craniocerebral injury as a result of the explosives' discharge.

Background:

  • On 14 October, the Russians hit a car from a drone in the village of Havrylivka in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s south, killing two persons and injuring another.
  • Russian forces bombarded the city of Kherson with artillery, leaving two elderly women dead. Another woman aged 42 was diagnosed with blast injuries, contusion and bruised chest. 
  • On 13 October, Russian forces killed a man in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives from a drone as he was riding a moped.

